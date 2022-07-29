Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with devastating Ryan Jensen injury update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to have found a way to defeat the aging process. The 44-year-old is fresh off of another impressive season with Tampa Bay. However, much of his longevity has stemmed from having a solid offensive line. His offensive linemen are the ones who protect Brady and have helped him keep his historic career going. So the recent injury update on Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen is a very concerning one.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the following update on Twitter.

“While the #Bucs await final word, the fear is Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has suffered a season-ending knee injury, sources say. A likely frustrating end to his 2022.”

Although the injury is not officially confirmed, Tampa Bay fears Jensen is going to miss the entire 2022 season. He was originally carted off the field with a knee injury and the Buccaneers hoped it wasn’t as serious as it appeared.

Some fans may not realize the importance of the injury. Jensen established himself as a premier center last year. He’s a key part of the Buccaneers’ offense.

Rapoport listed potential replacements for Ryan Jensen.

“Tampa’s options include internal — Robert Hainsey — or external — JC Tretter, Matt Paradis, Billy Price, etc.”

The Buccaneers would likely prefer to roll with internal option Robert Hainsey. But protecting Tom Brady is priority number one, so they will sign someone from the outside if necessary. But Tampa Bay certainly has a number of options. Nonetheless, none of them will replace Ryan Jensen’s overall production.

The Buccaneers are hopeful they can win the Super Bowl in Tom Brady’s potentially final season… although, we’ve been discussing Brady’s “potential final season” for a number of years now. But if the legendary QB does decide to call if a career following this year, going out as a champion would add to his Hall of Fame legacy.