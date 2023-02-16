The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new man to run their offense. Following the retirement of Tom Brady and the firing of Byron Leftwich, the Buccaneers are reportedly adding Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales to their coaching staff as offensive coordinator, per Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network.

“The #Buccaneers are hiring #Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as their new offensive coordinator, sources say. After 13 seasons as an assistant on Pete Carroll’s coaching staff, Canales heads to Tampa to run the offense for Todd Bowles.”

Canales spent over a decade working with the Seahawks as part of Pete Carroll’s coaching staff. He served the Seahawks a total of 13 seasons and will now be moving on to the next chapter of his NFL coaching career, this time under Todd Bowles.

With the Buccaneers finally checking one of the biggest items on their to-do list this offseason, they can put more focus on finding an answer to the giant hole left under center by Tom Brady. The Buccaneers have an in-house option for their starting quarterback needs in Kyle Trask, who has yet to prove himself in the big leagues. The Buccaneers can also look for a QB solution in free agency. In any case, Canales will have his hands full right in his very first season with the Buccaneers.

In the 2022 NFL season, Canales helped the Seahawks become one of the most prolific scoring teams in the league, with Seattle averaging 23.9 points per game and 350.4 total yards per contest.