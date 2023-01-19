The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ugly 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs sent them into an offseason full of major questions that need to be answered. One such question was answered when the team made a final decision on the future of their offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Tampa’s offense struggled throughout the 2022 season, and Leftwich seemed to have no answers for their struggles. With subpar offensive line play, the running game was practically nonexistent, and Tom Brady had little to no time to throw the ball in the pocket. As a result of the unit’s struggles in 2022, the Bucs have fired Leftwich and will begin looking for his replacement.

Via Rick Stroud:

“The Bucs have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The team is making sweeping changes to their coaching staff following an 8-9 regular season and wildcard loss to Dallas. As many as five offensive assistants and two on defense are expected to be let go.”

Given Tampa’s struggles on the offensive side of the ball throughout the season, it’s not surprising to see Leftwich get let go of here. There wasn’t a ton Leftwich could have done admittedly, but he had no answers for the Buccaneers woes on offense, and it’s not surprising to see the team move on from him in hopes they can find someone who can fix their offense.

This only seems to be the start of the tunrover for the Buccaneers, as several more offensive coaches could be let go of, and not to mention, they could end up having to find a new quarterback if Brady decides to retire or find a new home in free agency. Leftwich’s firing is the first big move of the Bucs offseason, but given all the other question marks on their roster and coaching staff, it certainly won’t be the last.