It’s no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a tough time replacing Tom Brady after the greatest quarterback of all time retired this offseason. But head coach Todd Bowles said he is confident in new QBs Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask when the two compete for the starting job in 2023, according to Buccaneers.com’s Brianna Dix.

“You don’t need to be the guy; you need to rely on the 10 guys around you. You don’t need to be the guy,” Bowles stressed at his offseason address at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, AZ on Tuesday.

“We are not looking for a guy to come in here and be Superman. We have great players, you have Mike Evans, you have Chris Godwin, you have Rachaad [White], you have Tristan [Wirfs], you have Ryan Jensen, you have Cade Otton coming; You have guys that you can play with and pieces, so you do not have to be the guy. You just really need to drive the car.”

The Buccaneers reached a one-year agreement with former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who will compete for the starting job with 2021 second-round draft pick Kyle Trask this season to fill the Tom Brady void.

Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers in July, playing seven games before being waived and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Trask is a Florida product who spent the previous two seasons as the Bucs’ No. 3 quarterback.

Todd Bowles is confident in both signal callers and looking forward to the quarterback competition this Spring.

“[Baker] gives us competition and it gives us another warrior. It gives us a guy who has been to the playoffs before. At least, you have a proven guy, someone to compete with Kyle [Trask] that will still make sure we haven’t taken dips too low,” Bowles explained.

“I think when you lose the greatest quarterback of all time, everybody just assumes you are going to be bad, or at least that is the narrative, but it takes a team to win a Super Bowl and it also takes a team to play ballgames.”