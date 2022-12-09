By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

What a debut and what an ending in his first game with the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was barely anything more than an afterthought in the football world before he led the Rams to a dramatic come-from-behind 17-16 win at home over the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday night.

After the game, Mayfield explained a bit more about the leadup to his insane touchdown pass to Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson that tied the score and set up Matt Gay for the game-winning extra-point kick.

To be honest, I was completely shocked they lined up in press coverage with 15 seconds left,” Mayfield said in the postgame press conference, via Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.

Baker could not have wished for a much more perfect way to start his time with the Rams. He finished the Raiders game with 230 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 22 of 35 completions. He was sacked four times for a loss of 19 yards, but those can all be given a pass, considering that he’s still very new to the team. He had just been released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this week and was claimed by the Rams only on Tuesday. He was not even sure that a team would claim him before flying to Los Angeles (via Meirov).

Baker Mayfield said on the postgame show that he booked a flight to LA before knowing he was for sure going to end up with the Rams via the waiver wire: “I took a gamble. Worked out.”

Mayfield should now be expected to be the Rams starter for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. The Rams play the Green Bay Packers next in Week 15 at Lambeau Field.