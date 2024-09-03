The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Washington Commanders on Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, starting on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles spoke to the press and answered questions about what to expect from the game, particularly about the matchup between Baker Mayfield and Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in 2024. The coach was adamant that his team should keep their focus on the entire Commanders team, not just Daniels.

“I think if you find yourself just facing a rookie quarterback, the other ten guys are going to kill you. We're facing the Redskins, we're not facing Jayden Daniels,” Bowles said, as reported by Jenna Laine of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Buccaneers outlook

A great game against the latest top draft pick would do wonders for Mayfield's ongoing redemption tour. As a former No. 1 overall pick himself, Mayfield suffered a depressing flameout with the Carolina Panthers, which nearly tagged him as a bust. Thankfully, the Los Angeles Rams gave Mayfield a chance to reset and recalibrate, even though the Rams struggled to a 1-3 record with him as a starter.

While a gutsy showing with the Buccaneers last season didn't completely dispel all doubt, it was enough for the organization to trust in the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner. In the end, the Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $100-million deal.

Todd Bowles will need Mayfield to show how he led the Buccaneers to the AFC South championship, though they might not have such an easy time against the Commanders and Jayden Daniels.

Week 1

Meanwhile, the Commanders have bolstered their offensive line in an effort to maximize Jayden Daniels. Last Wednesday, the team signed Noah Brown, previously a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, to their active roster. Recent cuts and trades have depleted the team's wide receiver position, and Brown should fit well with Daniels as the play-caller.

At Houston, Brown played one of the best seasons of his career because CJ Stroud was throwing him the ball. He should continue his impressive showing with the Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate behind him.

Likewise, Brown should be a big help for the 2024 third-round pick Luke McCaffrey and Olamide Zacchaeus, the best candidates for the WR2 and WR3 positions for the Commanders, having traded Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles. This trade cemented Terry McLaurin's position at WR1.

While Daniels did not play the last preseason game for the Commanders, fans should remain excited at seeing how their new top pick pans out in the NFL. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner himself should be eager to show he can lead a young team to a winning season by overcoming the Buccaneers.