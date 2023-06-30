Baker Mayfield's 2022 season ended with a five-game stint on the Los Angeles Rams. As Mayfield gets set to begin his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback reflected on his time with the Rams and how it is helping him grow moving forward.

While Mayfield struggled to a 1-3 record as a starter with the Rams, he views his time in LA as a major turning point in his career. With Mayfield looking to revamp his career with the Buccaneers, he says Los Angeles gave him an opportunity to reset, via Belle Fraser of the New York Post.

“I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. It was the first time I had fun playing football in a few years,” Mayfield said. “It brought that kind of feeling of having that success and really remembering what it's all about. Kind of hit the reset button for me.”

With the Rams, Mayfield threw for 850 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Over his entire five-year NFL career, Mayfield has thrown for 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns and 64 interceptions. Tampa Bay will hope Mayfield's 31-38 record as a starter improves as he joins the team.

That is of course if Mayfield beats out Kyle Trask for the QB1 role. The pair are poised to compete throughout training camp for the right to replace Tom Brady.

Baker Mayfield thinks he's up for the challenge. While his tenure with the Rams didn't result in many wins, he feels it was a great learning experience for him. Mayfield is now ready to take that experience to Tampa Bay and help keep the Buccaneers atop the NFC South.