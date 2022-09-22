Todd Bowles clears air on confusing Tom Brady day off mandate

It was earlier reported that Tom Brady would not be practicing on Wednesdays, so it caught many by surprise that the future Hall of Famer was on the field Wednesday with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates. Brady practiced in full, leading some to question where the truth is in the initial reports of his supposed weekly day-off.

Let Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles clear the air to end the confusion.

Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“He usually takes individual [repetitions] — some reps he takes and some he does not — he’s out there every day, that’s the biggest thing for us,” Bowles told reporters. “He can switch it up when we want to switch it up, but [if] there’s some things he’s got to get down then we put him in there and get them down.”

In any case, the most important thing for the Buccaneers is that Tom Brady is healthy. The Buccaneers are undefeated so far this season despite subpar performances from Tom Brady. In Week 1’s 19-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys on the road, Brady went 18 of 27 for 212 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception. The following week, he passed for only 190 yards and a touchdown on just 18-of-34 completions in a 20-10 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, also on the road.

Perhaps Tom Brady will finally have a good game in Week 3 when the Buccaneers play their first at home this season in a high-profile matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.