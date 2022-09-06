He has a lot of s–t going on. That’s all we could get out of the great Tom Brady to explain his mysterious 11-day absence from the team during camp. The GOAT has since returned to his team and it sounds like everything is now A-OK as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make their final preparations for the start of the new season.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was recently asked about Brady’s current mindset following his unexplained camp hiatus. According to the 58-year-old shot caller, he currently has no issues with regard to Brady’s level of focus (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“He’s been all-in since we got him,” Bowles said.

Bowles opted to ignore the elephant in the room, though. He had nothing to say about Brady’s absence, except that the seven-time Super Bowl champ is now ready to go for the season ahead:

“He’s all-in now,” Bowles immediately added. “I don’t follow the off-the-field stuff. I listen to XM The Groove and Soul Town. My off-the-field activities are honestly not even football-related.”

Based on his statement here, it seems like Bowles is more than comfortable with sweeping all this under the rug. The important thing is that Tom Brady is now back with the team and that he’s good to go for the campaign ahead. Anything and everything else is just outside noise.

Regardless of how Bowles and the Buccaneers have done all they can to play down Brady’s absence, it has still become one of the most fascinating narratives of the offseason. We wouldn’t put it beyond Brady, however, to quickly erase all doubt with an eye-popping performance in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. After all, this is what he does.