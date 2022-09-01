Tom Brady’s NFL return is leaving Gisele Bundchen ‘resentful’

The NFL offseason has been full of twists and turns. That’s particularly true for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The legendary QB announced he was retiring from football early in the offseason. But that lasted just six weeks before Brady changed his mind.

Most NFL fans were ready for him to go and they were not alone. According a report by Page Six, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are in a fight over it. She has allegedly left the family home in Tampa, Florida for Costa Rica after numerous heated exchanges.

This obviously is not the first time it’s been an issue. But it is the first time after Brady had retired and un-retired. He just turned 45 years old. It’s fair to assume Bundchen was looking forward to him spending more time with the family.

Tom Brady missed 11 days of training camp in August with no specific reason given. He just said “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.”

Brady has previously spoken publicly about how Bundchen has not been happy in the marriage because of the time football took him away from their family. They have two kids together, Benjamin (14), Vivian (9), as well as Tom’s oldest son, Jack, with whom he had with Bridget Moynahan.

Bundchen also has a career of her own that has likely been neglected. “She’s resentful that Tom is still the football superstar,” said a source close to the situation.

Brady has always been a creature of habit throughout his career. It will be interesting to see if and how this divide impacts his play on the field.