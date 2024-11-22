The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be getting a key contributor back on their offense against the New York Giants, as Mike Evans is set to return. The wide receiver has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, but recently logged a full practice and seems to be ready to hit the field.

In terms of playing time, head coach Todd Bowles revealed the strategy on how they plan on using him during his return.

“We’ll play him as long as he’s healthy and fresh. If he needs to be in there, he’ll be in there, but we’ll get him out when we have to,” Bowles said via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Buccaneers have missed Evans, and Baker Mayfield should be excited that he has his top weapon back in the fold as the team tries to make a second-half run to get into the playoffs.

Mike Evans ready to take the field for Buccaneers

Mike Evans has missed the previous weeks with a hamstring injury, was a full participant in practice on Thursday, and it looks like he's trending upwards on playing in Week 12 against the Giants. Evans is the WR1 for the Buccaneers, and with the injuries they've had at the position, it should be a relief to see him back on the field. He is Baker Mayfield's favorite target, and those two should be connecting with each other as they try to make a run into the postseason.

The Buccaneers are currently sitting at 4-6, and though it looks like they may be out of the playoff run, there's a good chance they can sneak in at the end of the season. The Atlanta Falcons lead the division, but they've lost their past two games and have more tough teams on their schedule to finish the season. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have the easiest remaining schedule in the league, and if they can take advantage of that, while the Falcons potentially continue to slip, it may come down to the last game of the season to decide who wins the division.

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers shouldn't be a threat to making a run for the division, but anything can happen during this final stretch. With the Buccaneers getting healthy, this could be their last chance to go on a run, and it starts with handling business against the Giants. From there, they have to keep knocking out the teams that are in front of them.