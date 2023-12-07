Chris Godwin clears the air after his wife sent a fiery social media post about Buccaneers head coach, Todd Bowles.

In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' last game against the Carolina Panthers, star receiver Chris Godwin didn't record a single catch. It was an odd sight to see, as it seemed like the offense geared away from one of its top players. After the game, Todd Bowles claimed injuries were why Godwin was not more involved.

After that, Chris Godwin's wife, Mariah, called out the Buccaneers‘ head coach. She went to Instagram and shared that Godwin actually played just about his season average of snaps. So, she straight-up doesn't believe Bowles' claims.

Godwin was quick to clear the air though. Obviously, he didn't feel the same way as his wife did when Todd Bowles claimed the Buccaneers were “subbing him in and out a lot,” according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“‘I don't think disrespected is the right term,' Godwin said. ‘I think it's tough, because obviously it was tough getting through the game (Sunday). We all go through things physically. Being out there and trying to put everything on the line for the team and trying to be available as I can, you want to contribute and that didn't happen the way I would've hoped.

‘But it's things that you live and you learn from, right? At the end of the day, I was still there, I was able to contribute in some capacity. I don't think Coach Bowles had any malice in what he was saying.'”

With that said, it sounds like there isn't any real problems brewing in Tampa Bay. Superstars have off days in the NFL too. So, it could have been nothing more than that. Look for Godwin to get more involved in Week 14, as the Buccaneers face off against the Atlanta Falcons.