By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



Tom Brady did not hold back on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their win over the Los Angeles Rams, per Rick Stroud.

“If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort – which probably is the most embarrassing part of our team – is our effort level on game day,” Brady said.

Additionally, Tom Brady referred to Tampa Bay’s effort as “embarrassing.”

Brady is never one to mince words. If he identifies an issue, Brady certainly won’t be shy about calling it out. The Buccaneers’ effort has clearly not impressed the veteran QB.

Tom Brady recently surpassed the 100,000 yard mark for his career. But overall, he has endured a shaky 2022 campaign. The Bucs’ QB has thrown for over 2,500 passing yards to go along with 10 touchdowns and just 1 interception. However, his QB rating is at just 90.5 percent, where as last year he posted a 102.1 QB rating. Nevertheless, Brady still features enough talent to help the Buccaneers turn their season around.

Perhaps his fiery message will motivate Tampa Bay to get back on track. On the season, the Buccaneers are siting at just 4-5. But they still find themselves tied for 1st place in the lackluster NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are looking to make a playoff run this season. But there is no question they will need to perform at a higher level moving forward if they want to make any noise in the postseason.