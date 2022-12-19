By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

It wasn’t as dramatic of a meltdown as the one the Indianapolis Colts had after building a 33-0 first-half lead against the Minnesota Vikings. But it wasn’t any less frustrating for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who saw their 17-0 start evaporate against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Brady was succinct in his responses after the Buccaneers threw away a golden opportunity to cement their lead in the NFC South.

“Unforced errors. Two fumbles. Two interceptions. Can’t win football games like that,” Tom Brady after the game.

The Buccaneers, holding a 17-3 advantage, had a nightmarish second half that saw them turn the ball over five straight times. It started off with a turnover on downs on a 4th and 1 play and continued with two fumbles and two interceptions to a potent Bengals offense. It’s no surprise Joe Burrow and co. took advantage.

Asked about the Bucs offense finding its rhythm in the first half, Tom Brady wasn’t surprised to see them firing on all cylinders. It’s keeping them at that level that’s been the issue.

“We have the ability to play good. I don’t think we lack confidence, it’s just consistency. Two good quarters doesn’t win you any football games. Five turnovers doesn’t win you any football games,” Brady continued.

The Buccaneers hold a one-game edge over the Carolina Panthers in what’s shaping up to be an ignominious divisional race. Even if the Bucs hold on for a playoff berth with a potentially losing record, having Tom Brady will always give you a shot. Their fans just need to hope the team plays more like their first-half selves against the Bengals than the second-half ones.