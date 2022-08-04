Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has continuously defied father time. Even when father time thought he’d won, Brady kicked out at two.

Brady turned 45 years old on Wednesday and will head into the 2022 NFL season with a chip on his shoulder. The eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams eliminated his Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round.

His birthday caused some old comments of his to resurface, which show Brady more or less calling his shot. The NFL’s official Twitter account shared the following quote dropped by Brady not too long ago:

“I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal,” Brady said. The comments originated from a June 2021 interview with USA Today Sports.

“I’m going to be able to obviously play this year (2021) and God forbid anything happens but play next year (2022) and then see what happens after that,” Brady said. “If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was keen on having Brady around for a long time. He told the media that the door for the legendary signal-caller was wide open for several years.

“I told him if he wants to play til he’s 50 and he’s still playing and he feels like he can still play, then he plays until he’s 50,” Licht said in May 2021.

As of now, it seems unlikely Brady will play until 50 years old. It was only a few months ago when football fans resigned themselves to a post-Brady landscape.

However, the door seems to be open. And Brady will reach his goal of playing until 45 when the 2022 season kicks off. Time will tell if the future Hall of Famer sets another goal of longevity.