‘Tom Brady could never have brought that Bengals team to the Super Bowl’: Chris Simms loses mind on tv

Tom Brady is about to enter his 23rd NFL season and will do so at the age of 45 years young. I say young of course because he still plays like he is young. He finished 2nd in MVP balloting just behind Aaron Rodgers last season.

But apparently if you asked Chris Simms, it’s as though it never happened. While on set of “Fantasy Football Draft Guide with Matthew Berry,” Simms made one of the boldest statements that left jaws all but dropped.

"Who would you rather have – Joe Burrow or Tom Brady?" 👀 "Joe Burrow ALL DAY." @CSimmsQB is ALL IN on Joe Burrow in 2022. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/MP3WwcOZ7s — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 18, 2022

Berry and Simms were talking about fantasy football quarterbacks, debating the merits of drafting Brady or Burrow. Berry asks Simms a simple fantasy question, “who would rather have, Burrow or Brady?” That’s when Simms then left the reservation.

“Joe Burrow all day. In real life, it’s not even close. Tom Brady could never have brought that Bengals team to the Super Bowl,” Simms said.

That’s when Michael Smith had to interject and make sure he heard him correctly. He did.

Smith retorts “Wait, in real life you would have Joe Burrow than Tom Brady?” Simms’ response, “100 percent.”

Burrow is clearly an ascending your quarterback coming off a great season. But Simms must have taken something before the show to make such a claim. Tom Brady is not only the greatest quarterback of all-time, he has lapped the field. Last season alone, Brady led the NFL in passing yards with 5,316 and touchdown passes with 43. What he is doing at his age has made him one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports.

Meanwhile, Simms flamed out of the NFL after just five seasons. Maybe his inability to recognize what makes a quarterback great was part of the reason.