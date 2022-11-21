Published November 21, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not have played this week but got a big win anyway. The team announced it has activated veteran running back Giovani Bernard from the injured reserve list. He will be available to play as early as next Sunday versus the 3-7 Cleveland Browns.

Bernard played the first two weeks of the season before going down with an ankle injury. He went on the injured reserve list on Sept. 21 and hasn’t returned to action. He has missed a total of nine weeks since going down. In his first season with Tampa Bay last year, Bernard only had eight carries for 58 yards but caught 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady will certainly enjoy any help we can get as the Bucs have been up and down offensively so far this year.

“I think we’re in a better place obviously than we were five quarters ago,” Brady said Monday on his SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” podcast. “And, you know, we found a way to beat the Rams, which was a great win for our team. And then to go to Germany and win to get to 5-5 before the bye was a big goal for all of us. So, look, I think it’s a challenging year in the NFL.”

Brady and the Bucs are 5-5 and have the Falcons (5-6) breathing down their neck for first place. They know they have to respond coming out of the bye.