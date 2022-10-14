Tom Brady gets real on ‘frustrations’ in Tampa Bay

Tom Brady’s supposed final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers isn’t going as planned. Yes, the Buccaneers are 3 – 2 heading into their Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However… their wins haven’t been as convincing as they should be, especially in the last few weeks. Injuries and some struggles on offense has led the team to keep it awfully close against sub-par opponents.

Ahead of their Week 6 game against the Steelers, Tom Brady talked about the mounting frustrations with the Buccaneers. The star quarterback acknowledged that every team faces frustration at some point. However, Brady stressed that the team is still hunting for those wins despite the frustrations. (via Greg Auman)

Video: “I think there’s always a degree of frustration in football, period,” Tom Brady said Thursday of Bucs’ first five games and always wanting to play better. pic.twitter.com/Lyhf3P0iVr — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 14, 2022

“I think there’s always a degree of frustration in football, period.”

Brady is perhaps well-known for being a perfectionist in every sense of the word. That drive to be perfect is what led him to be the greatest at his position after all. This season, though, things haven’t been perfect for the Buccaneers, and Brady is not taking that well. A few weeks ago, he smashed another tablet in frustration in a win against the Saints.

A big reason for the Buccaneers’ struggles are the various injuries mounting up for them, especially on the offensive line. They have lost many key Tom Brady protections a month into the season. It’s led to Brady’s play declining considerably. His age has also been showing at times during the season.

At any rate, the path to the Super Bowl isn’t going to get easier for Tom Brady the Buccaneers. They’ll need to dig deep for them to tough it out in what will surely be a grueling road to the top of the league.