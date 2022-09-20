Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t think there’s a problem with his reported day off every Wednesday for the rest of the 2022 season.

In the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady referenced the reports about him getting veteran rest every week. This means he is allowed to skip their Wednesday practices, not only to rest his body but also take it as a personal day to spend with his family. According to Brady, he feels he deserves that kind of break after more than two decades in the NFL.

“The fact that I have worked weekends the last 23 years, I do deserve one day off a week,” Brady shared, per Joey Knight of Tampa Bay Times.

Sure enough, Tom Brady’s sort-of special treatment didn’t sit well with some fans who argued that he should have just fully retired instead of taking a U-turn. Besides, he has nothing left to prove in the NFL anyway, with his legacy as one of the greatest, if not the best QB all but cemented

Brady, however, deserves to get rest for sure. He is already 45 years old and it’s understandable why the Buccaneers would want to protect him as much as they can.

Besides, giving TB12 time off could very well be an effective strategy to keep him fresher compared to the past campaigns. After all, if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they will need the QB to be at his absolute best come the crucial playoffs.