Heading into the 2022 season, the wide receiver position seemed to be one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ biggest strengths. After all, they have, on paper, one of the strongest receiving cores in the league. When you have guys like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones on your roster, your team should be killing it on offense.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers’ wide receivers were decimated by injuries. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have unfortunately become staples on the team’s injury list. Ahead of their Week 5 tilt against the Falcons, Tom Brady could lose yet another weapon to injury: Russell Gage. (via Scott Smith)

The Buccaneers have updated their injury report and are now listing WR Russell Gage as questionable due to a back injury. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) October 8, 2022

The Buccaneers have started their at 2-2, but they’ve looked rough in some of their games. Their offense, in particular, is becoming a bit of an issue. Their offensive line was depleted from the start of the preseason. Now, their wide receivers have been missing games due to their injuries.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are facing a familiar foe in the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Currently, both teams are tied for the division lead at 2-2. On paper, this should be a comfortable win for Tampa Bay, considering their star power across the board. However, the NFL has proven time and time again that anything is possible in this league.

If Russell Gage is ruled out for their Week 5 match, the Buccaneers will once again rely on their stingy defense to keep them afloat. That stout defense has given the team a fighting chance to win their games while the offense struggled. We’ll see if they can bring that same energy again for Week 5.