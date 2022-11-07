Tom Brady leads ridiculous comeback win vs. Rams but game ball goes elsewhere

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were stifled by the Los Angeles Rams defense almost all game Sunday. However, with just 44 seconds remaining, on their own 40 yard line and the the Bucs trailing 13-9, Tom Brady led the offense down the field for a game-winning touchdown. He did so without having a timeout at his disposal.

With just nine seconds left, Brady hit rookie tight end Cade Otton for the game-winning one-yard touchdown. Despite yet another heroic performance from Brady, Bucs coach Todd Bowles went elsewhere with the game ball. According to Bucs senior writer Scott Smith, He gave it to punter Jake Camarda, who had a fantastic game.

Camarda punted six times for 357 yards, for an average of 59.4 yards per punt. That includes tying a franchise-record with a 74-yard punt during the second quarter. He pinned the Rams struggling offense inside their own 20 yard line four times, consistently changing field position.

Nevertheless, everyone will remember this game for Brady and his game-winning drive. All game, the Buccaneers struggled to move the ball consistently. But when they had to have it the most, Brady reminded everyone why he is considered the GOAT by just about everyone.

Tom Brady finished 36-for-58 for 280 yards and one touchdown. He did not throw an interception for the eighth consecutive game. During that time, he has thrown 371 passes. He also surpassed 100,000 passing yards for his career Sunday.

Regardless of who got the game ball Sunday evening, this was a big win for the Buccaneers. They sit at 4-5 but are tied with the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South. They currently hold the tie-breaker over Atlanta via their head to head win earlier this season.