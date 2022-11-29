Published November 29, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.

While Saturday justified his decision by saying that he thought the Colts had plenty of time to muster a much-needed touchdown drive, Bowles reasoned out that he was trying to be cautious, as the Browns defense could have geared up for a Tom Brady pass leading to a potential interception.

“It could have been an interception as well. We said if we didn’t get yardage on the first play, we wouldn’t call a timeout. We would probably let the clock run. If (Brady) saw something, he could throw it, but we didn’t get any yards on the first play,” Bowles said, per Pewter Report.

“We got one or two yards and we were backed up. If we would have thrown a pick, the ball could’ve gone the other way and they could have kicked the winning field goal. We felt better going into overtime.”

Greg Auman of Fox Sports pointed out that to that point, Tom Brady had only thrown an interception two times out of 470 passes – a staggeringly low 0.4 percent. Thus, some fans may be justified in second-guessing Todd Bowles’ justification for his endgame decision-making.

Alas, the Buccaneers ended up falling short in overtime despite getting first crack at a potential scoring opportunity. It was a 45-yard first-down connection between Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper that set up Nick Chubb’s game-winning touchdown, handing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers their sixth loss of the season. Nevertheless, with the NFC South being as dire a division as it is, the Buccaneers remain in pole position for a playoff berth, albeit an unconvincing one.