By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not thinking about retirement right now, but when he does, don’t expect him to change his mind again.

To recall, Brady made headlines during the 2022 offseason when he announced his retirement only to retract it 40 days later and return. With that said, the next time he decides to retire, the Buccaneers star promised it will really be the last one and there’s no going back.

“I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me. So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast, via FOX News.

The 45-year-old NFL icon also shared that he’ll take his time before making a decision with regards to his retirement in order to avoid what happened before. He clearly rushed the process when contemplating his initial retirement, and so he won’t make the same mistake again.

“I think what I really realized last year was you gotta be really sure to do that and for me–a lot of people have gone through the situation of how you feel when the season ends versus two or three [months] later. So I’m gonna take my time whenever that time does come.”

For now, Tom Brady is focused on helping the Buccaneers make the playoffs, and rightfully so. It has been a rather up-and-down campaign for them, and while they are on top of the NFC South with a 7-8 record, they have yet to seal a playoff spot. Considering the situation, TB12 can’t afford to think about anything else that’s beyond this season.