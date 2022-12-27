By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to defy the odds by playing at a high level at the age of 45. Naturally, retirement rumors have been circling the star QB for the better part of the last half-decade, and he once again weighed in on the idea of hanging up his cleats. Via the Let’s Go! Podcast, Brady had a blunt three-word response when asked if he ever contemplates retiring from the NFL.

“I really don’t,” said Brady via the Lets Go! podcast.

It’s been something of a down year for Brady in his age 45 campaign, but the Buccaneers are still on pace to make the playoffs. In 2022, Brady leads the NFL in both passing completions and passing attempts. He’s completed 66 percent of his throws for 4,178 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions throughout Tampa’s first 15 games.

If his passing rates hold out, it’ll be the second consecutive season that Brady led the league in passing attempts and completions. The then-44-year-old also led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) during his sensational 2021 season.

While things haven’t gone quite as smoothly for Brady in 2022, amid his split from Gisele and the Buccaneers’ struggles, it doesn’t seem as if he’s quite ready for retirement. Whether or not he plays beyond this season remains to be seen, but Brady’s appears to be taking things week by week, rather than looking at the big picture.

For now, Tom Brady has games to win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and thoughts of retirement can come after the job is done.