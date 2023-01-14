Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a chance to further cement his status as the greatest playoff performer of all time.

Sure enough, Brady already owns a lot of records and will go down as the GOAT QB. However, this postseason, the NFL icon can actually solidify his claim as the best big stage player ever in the history of the NFL.

Brady currently has 35 postseason wins, which is more than what 29 NFL teams have gotten. Only the New England Patriots (37), Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers (36) have more, per NFL Game Day.

With the Patriots, Steelers and Packers all out of playoff contention this time around, though, Brady can add to his tally and have more wins as any other team with two more postseason victories.

Of course that’s easier said than done, especially considering how much the Buccaneers have struggled in the 2022 season. They will also be facing a hungry Dallas Cowboys team in the Wild Card round, which makes things even more difficult.

Brady, nonetheless, does seem mentally ready for the postseason and their opening game against the Cowboys.

“Yeah, they’ve got a great team. I’ve played against them quite a bit over the years and I have a lot of respect for the organization, their history, a lot of great players,” Brady said of the Cowboys. “But all of its about three hours on Sunday – Monday night – and everything’s going to come down to what we do in those three hours.

“Nothing in the past, nothing about the color jerseys we’re wearing,” Brady continued. “It’s who’s playing, what we’re doing, how we’re executing, how we’re executing under pressure. That’s what it’s going to come down to.”

Tom Brady isn’t likely thinking about the record he could set in the playoffs, but it will definitely be interesting to watch him accomplish it.