Kyle Trask enters this offseason as the only quarterback on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster. As he looks to potentially replace Tom Brady, Trask has found himself a huge supporter in new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Trask has attempted just nine passes at the NFL level. However, when Canales looks at Trask, he sees a quarterback with a point guard’s mentality, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

“I really liked him coming out. He was able to distribute,” Canales said. “What we’re going to help Kyle continue to build on is just being a point guard. Point guards don’t have to be the one to score all the points. You just distribute. If you don’t like the bear chasing you, you get rid of the ham.”

Canales brought up Trask’s time as the QB of Florida. With weapons such as Kadarius Toney and Kyle Pitts, Canales watched Trask cleanly find his receivers in space. He credited him for his ability to move the ball around. If he were to earn the starting role in Tampa Bay, Canales would want Trask to revert to those roots and focus on just getting the ball to play makers such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

With Tom Brady in town, the Buccaneers didn’t have much need for Kyle Trask. He was inactive most weeks with Blaine Gabbert as the backup. Now that Brady is retired and Gabbert is a free agent, Trask finds himself with a potentially fruitful opportunity.

Dave Canales was hired as the Bucs’ new OC after serving in numerous roles with the Seahawks. As he comes to Tampa, he’ll look to build a starting QB out of Trask.