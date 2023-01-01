By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Nothing is set at the moment, but if it’s up to Tom Brady, he won’t sit out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers have already clinched a playoff spot after winning the NFC South with their victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With that said, the possibility of Brady sitting out a meaningless game has been floated.

Speaking to reporters after their 30-24 win over the Panthers, though, Brady emphasized that it would bother him if the Buccaneers were to shut him down for the final game of the campaign. He highlighted the work he put in so that he won’t have to miss any game, so he doesn’t want to sit out just because he can.

Tom Brady is already 45 years old, so it would be understandable if the Buccaneers opt to give him some rest heading to the playoffs. Besides, a Brady with fresher legs and well-rested body could be a deadlier force come the postseason.

After failing to defend their title in 2021 and losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, Brady’s health and condition could very well be a deciding factor on how far they can go in the playoffs this time around.

It remains to be seen what will the Buccaneers do for Week 18, though considering what Brady just said, it’s safe to assume that he’ll be in full gear when they head to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to visit the Falcons.