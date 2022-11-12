Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Tom Brady may not be regretting his decision to unretire and return to the NFL, but that does not mean he’s happy with the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are performing this 2022.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Brady admitted it’s “frustrating” that the Buccaneers haven’t been able to play up to the level they are capable of reaching. He then sounded the alarm on their need to show up and play the best they could against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, especially with their bye week coming.

The Buccaneers are 4-5 on the season. They have a chance to be a .500 team before they head to their bye week, which is certainly a place that Brady wants to be instead of being 4-6.

“This is a very important game for us — we have a bye week after this. It gives you a chance to kind of evaluate where you’re at and I’d much rather evaluate being 5-5 than being 4-6. We’ve got to just win this game and it’ll take care of that,” Brady said, via ESPN.