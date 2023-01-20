When the offseason is upon us, one of the biggest storylines to follow is the topic of the next career move for current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (again).

Will Brady retire, then un-retire? Will he start working at Fox Sports to become an analyst? Does he say he’s returning to play for another team besides the Buccaneers?

Well, if it’s up to Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, he would like to see Tom Brady ride into the sunset and call it a career. On his podcast Wednesday, Poyer said the seven-time Super Bowl winner has done all he can do with his time in the NFL, among other things.

“Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year,” Poyer said. “Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said you can’t count Tom out. And sure as s–t he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man.”

For fans of the league, the topic of Brady’s career has become somewhat of a divisive topic. There are some who want to see Brady play for as long as he can, and there are others who feel the way Poyer does.

Only the man himself knows how he’s feeling, but it would be logical to say it’s hard walking away from something you love to do, especially if you have been the best at doing it. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see Brady suiting up for an NFL team at 46-years-old.

Apparently, Poyer wouldn’t agree with that decision.