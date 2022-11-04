In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life.

Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.

“I’ve always tried to do the best I could do here [with the team], and then when I leave here, I try to do the best I can do. That’s what we all try to do,” Brady shared, per ESPN. “I’m sure everyone sitting in this room, everyone sitting at home, is trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career. And I’m no different. So just do the best you can do every day. We certainly try to do.”

It certainly hasn’t been easy for Tom Brady, especially since he is also in unfamiliar territory on the football field with the Buccaneers struggling. Tampa Bay is 3-5 on the season, though they remain second in the NFC South just behind the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons.

Brady did open up about his current situation in his Let’s Go podcast recently, but like in his latest statement, he emphasized his efforts to focus on his family whenever he is at home. He also shared that things between him and Gisele Bundchen are “very amicable,” which is a good thing as they co-parent their children.

“That’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work and when you come home, you focus on the priorities are at home. All you can do is the best you can do. That’s what I’ll continue to do as long as I’m working and I’m being a dad,” Brady said in his podcast.