Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it.

Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so their separation and eventual divorce has been a public spectacle. Sure enough, it’s a hard time for the Buccaneers QB, but he acknowledged that such is the life of a professional athlete and so he’s just trying to deal with it to the best of his abilities.

Speaking on his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady admitted that he is keeping his focus on football and his children.

“There’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home. Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of Tampa Bay Times.

“That’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work and when you come home, you focus on the priorities are at home. All you can do is the best you can do. That’s what I’ll continue to do as long as I’m working and I’m being a dad.”

Tom Brady’s unretirement and return to football has been largely blamed as the reason for his divorce with Gisele Bundchen. Regardless of what people are saying about his decision, though, it is clear the Buccaneers star is trying to move on from the issue as he continues his NFL career.

It remains to be seen what next for Brady in his personal life. As for his pro career, there is certainly a need for him to get back on track after Tampa Bay fell to 3-5 on the season.