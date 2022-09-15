Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left with Russell Gage and a bunch of unproven pass catchers.

No practice today for Bucs’ WR Mike Evans nor Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara. pic.twitter.com/tkL5KWUC0a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2022

Since Brady joined the Buccaneers prior to the 2020 season, Tampa Bay has taken a page out of the New England Patriots injury playbook. Just list practically everyone on the report so your opponent will not truly know what to expect.

However, Evans’ lack of participation is specifically concerning. He logged a limited practice on Wednesday. Anytime there is a mid-week downgrade in participation, a red flag should go up. The Buccaneers leading receiver is reportedly dealing with a calf injury. Even is he does suit up Sunday, he can expect a lot of shadow coverage from his nemesis, Marshon Lattimore. The Saints cornerback is one of the very few players to consistently get the better of Evans.

Jones is suffering from a knee injury sustained in their Week 1 win over the Cowboys. Brady brought in the future Hall of Fame receiver this offseason and he made an immediate impact, reeling in a bomb just before halftime.

Godwin left the game with a hamstring injury that looked pretty serious. Recent reports have quelled that sentiment a bit. But he is still not expected to play Sunday.

The only piece of good news Thursday came with Buccaneers’ Russell Gage. After not participating in practice Wednesday with a hamstring, he returned to log a limited session Thursday.

Brady is yet to beat the Saints during the regular season since joining the Bucs. He is 0-4.