Tom Brady will be thrilled with Chris Godwin’s major step in Buccaneers return from ACL injury

Chris Godwin’s nasty ACL injury last year was a brutal blow for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The talented receiver is a crucial asset to their offense. He was unquestionably missed by the team. However, the Buccaneers received good news on Tuesday in reference to Godwin’s rehab.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine shared the following report on Godwin:

“Wide receiver Chris Godwin took part in 7-on-7s today for the first time since undergoing ACL surgery. He caught a short pass from Blaine Gabbert and ran it in for a touchdown. Prior to today, he was only doing positional drills.”

Chris Godwin was in the midst of another excellent campaign prior to his injury last year. He posted 98 receptions, 1,103 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns through 14 games.

His rehab effort has been impressive. Initial reports stated that the Buccaneers expected Godwin to be back in time for the season opener. But his timetable was unclear and there was no set return date. But Buccaneers beat writer JC Allen recently reported that Godwin “should be ready by the season opener.”

With Chris Godwin’s rehab heading in the right direction, the attention now turns to Tom Brady. Brady is reportedly away from the team due to personal reasons, per the New York Post. Fortunately for Buccaneers fans, recent reports suggest that his absence is nothing to worry about.

As long as Tom Brady and Chris Godwin are on the field during the regular season, Tampa Bay will be just fine. We will continue to monitor both players’ situations.