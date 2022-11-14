Published November 14, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.

Unsurprisingly, the photos spread like wildfire, and according to TMZ Sports, Brady’s camp is now “questioning the timing” of the night out. There has been no official statement from Brady, though, and there likely won’t be any considering how, technically speaking, Gisele is now a single woman and is free to date whomever she pleases.

To be clear, however, it did not appear to be a date between Bundchen and her Miami-based jujitsu coach, Joaquim Valente. Bundchen and Brady’s two kids were also present during the dinner, which incidentally, was held in Costa Rica. In case you haven’t been following Tom Brady’s 13-year marriage, Costa Rica is a special place for the ex-couple and their kids, as this has been their go-to vacation spot during the offseason.

Below are a couple photos of the get-together, as published by Page Six:

As for his football, the great Tom Brady and his Buccaneers have now logged back-to-back wins after their 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s first-ever game in Germany. For his part, Brady completed 22-of-29 passes against the Seahawks for 258 yards, to go along with two touchdowns and an interception. The Bucs are now 5-5 and are sitting atop the NFC South in the standings.