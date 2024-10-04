The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were so close to a 4-1 record. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David intercepted a Kirk Cousins pass with 1:52 left in the game and it felt like victory was assured. In fact, Next Gen Stats gave the Buccaneers a 95.7% win percentage at that time. However, a series of blunders led to the Buccaneers punting the ball and never seeing it again.

Tampa's locker room was full of frustration after they let the game slip away. Tackle Tristan Wirfs was one of the most animated players in the locker room, giving a fiery interview to the media with his heart on his sleeve.

“It was a back-and-forth game,” Wirfs said after the game per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. “We had an opportunity to close it out, and we didn't. So, it sucks. We have three days to let it steep. It should hurt, it should suck. Just give it a couple weeks, we have the Saints next week and then they (Falcons) are coming to Tampa a couple weeks after that. Gotta move on. It sucks. I'm pissed. I'm not happy about it.

Wirfs was particularly upset about the team's last offensive possession, which could have easily won the game if not for several mistakes.

“It was right there. They gave it to us,” Wirfs continued. “They threw the Lavonte pick and said, ‘Here you go. You guys win.' And we sh—ed down our leg. So, we need to move on.”

Buccaneers searching for answers after disappointing loss to Falcons on Thursday Night Football

The Buccaneers are still 3-2 but they are left searching for answers after a brutal loss on Thursday Night Football.

“We just have to close out games,” coach Todd Bowles said, via the team's official website. “Had opportunities on both sides of the ball, [but] we didn't finish. We did some good things; we did a lot of bad things to lose the ballgame. So we'll get some rest, and we'll get some guys healthy, and we'll get ready for next week. We've got a good football team; we didn't finish the game.”

Bowles did not hold back when talking about where things went wrong.

“We were not where we were supposed to be,” said Bowles. “We missed a lot of plays; we can't play the Bucs and the Falcons.”

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield had another impressive performance in Week 5. However, Mayfield did not seem to care about his stats after the game.

“All I care about is wins,” Mayfield said. “We've got to find a way to finish that game out on offense. We have to make the plays when they're there. In the second half, we've got to take care of the football and we've got to finish on offense.”

The Buccaneers have a chance to rest before taking on the Saints in Week 6.