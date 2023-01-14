This season has been a weird rollercoaster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On one hand, they finished with an 8-9 record: the worst in the Tom Brady era. There are many games where they looked completely out of it. However… since they played in a horrible division, the team still somehow made it to the playoffs. This weird season has fans wondering if Todd Bowles will remain with the Buccaneers after the season. The answer? Apparently, yes, per Rick Stroud.

“Barring an unforeseen change of heart, the Buccaneers plan to retain Todd Bowles as their head coach for the 2023 season regardless of the outcome of Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed Saturday.”

Todd Bowles has been under fire for most of the season amid the Buccaneers’ disappointing season. Much has been made about his lackluster coaching chops, as he seems to have hampered the potential of the team. It doesn’t help that Tampa Bay has been dealing with injuries to their key players. At the very least, it seems like the front office is willing to give this experiment one more go.

Despite all of the misfortune that has befallen them, the Buccaneers are still somehow in the playoffs. AT this point, who knows might happen. Maybe they flame out in the first round, maybe they make it all the way to the Super Bowl. Anything can happen in the playoffs: Brady knows that all too well. We’ll see how this banged-up crew faced off against the Cowboys.