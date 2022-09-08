Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin gives cloudy update on Week 1 status

The main storyline for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into their Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys remains on whether Chris Godwin will feature in any snaps of the contest.

Godwin has had a slow and steady injury recovery process for the torn ACL ailment he suffered during the 2021 regular season. While he did not go on to play in any of Tampa Bay’s preseason matchups last month, he did take part in some 11-on-11 drills during training camp and also practiced on Wednesday. However, the veteran wideout was held out of the Buccaneers’ scheduled practice session on Thursday.

At the least, Godwin did confirm on Thursday that he expects to be a game-time decision for Tampa Bay’s road clash with the Cowboys. From there, as he added during a press conference on the day, it is still up in the air as to just when he will receive the green light to return to in-game action.

“Honestly, I think it’s a very complicated process,” Godwin said. “Obviously, any time you come off a major injury like this you never really know how you’re going to feel. I’ve been doing really well. … So I think ultimately what it comes down to is just, one, how I’m feeling and then, two, the discussion that I have with Coach [Todd] Bowles and the training staff. I think whenever the time comes for the game, I think everybody will know, but until then even I’m not sure.”

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles made clear on Wednesday that Godwin has not been cleared for contact drills. In the big picture, Bowles simply wants the wideout on the field when he is at 100 percent.

“I don’t want him out there before it’s time,” Bowles said. “If he’s healthy and ready to go and they clear him, and everybody feels he’s ready to go and it’s completely 100%, then you take your shot. Anything less than that, I’d rather him sit.”

Overall, it is still not known as to just which offensive talents will share the field with Brady against the Cowboys. Veteran running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) and wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) were limited in practice on Thursday due to their respective injuries.

Brady is at the least expected to have Mike Evans and Julio Jones available for Tampa Bay’s showdown with the NFC East side.