The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not fare well in the NFLPA report card 2024. These grades, handed out after a survey of over 1,700 members of the NFL Players Association, are designed to help organizations get better, and the Buccaneers organization says it is going to do just that.
“We value the NFLPA report and the input from our players that it provides,” the Buccaneers’ communications department said in a statement on Wednesday. “The feedback allows us to examine, address, and improve many areas of our operation. We hold ourselves to the highest standards as we strive to be first-class in everything we do.”
The Buccaneers scored low in the NFLPA 2024 report card, earning an F for treatment of families and team travel, and a D- for the team’s owners, the Glazer family.
Despite the poor scores in several categories, the Bucs also earned some high grades, with an A- for strength coaches Anthony Piroli, Chad Wade, and Deandre Ward, and Bs for nutritionist/dietician, training staff, and weight room.
The average of these grades keeps the Buccaneers out of the bottom of this list. The Washington Commanders (32nd for second-straight season) back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (31st), Los Angeles Chargers (30th), New England Patriots (29th), and Pittsburgh Steelers (28th) made up the bottom of the list.
The Miami Dolphins (1st), Minnesota Vikings (2nd), Green Bay Packers (3rd), Philadelphia Eagles (4th), and Jacksonville Jaguars (5th) made up the top of the list. This is notable — and proves that the report card seems to work — because the Jaguars went from 28 to five in a year.