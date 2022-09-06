Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not go into detail about his rumored “fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, but he did confess about the struggles he’s facing when it comes to balancing family and football.

On the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady opened up on his responsibility as a parent and husband while continuing his football career. He was supposed to spend more time with his family after retiring in the offseason, but it lasted just a little over a month before he decided to return to the Buccaneers.

“You can’t stop your life even though sports is happening,” Brady shared, per Yahoo Sports. “Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life.

“And I have parents, and I have a lot of things that are really important, off-field pursuits and goals that you’re trying to maximize as well.”

As mentioned, Tom Brady’s revelation comes amid reports that Gisele Bundchen is not happy with his decision to unretire. The pair allegedly had a fight, with the Brazilian fashion icon even leaving their Tampa home for Costa Rica.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told Page Six. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

It is unknown whether the two have already reconciled and whether or not Gisele returned to their home–if the rumors were true that is. Whatever the case might be, though, it’s clear Brady is making it a point to at least focus on his family before the season starts.