Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are in a battle to become the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. The competition is undergoing at Buccaneers' minicamp, but head coach Todd Bowles doesn't plan on solidifying the depth chart anytime soon.

A final Baker Mayfield-Kyle Trask decision probably won't be made until very late in the summer, according to Bowles. The Buccaneers appear to be taking their time in naming Tom Brady's successor.

“Sometime during camp or right after there will be a decision made,” Bowles said during Buccaneers minicamp this week, via The Associated Press.

“It’s still a competition right now. We’re not going to award (anybody) in shorts and T-shirts,” Bowles continued. “In any competition, there’s waiting involved. You have to see who wins.”

Mayfield is the bigger name of the two quarterbacks, just five years removed from being selected with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The Buccaneers are Mayfield's fourth team in the last 18 months. He split his time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Mayfield posted a 79.0 passer rating with 10 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a dreadful 2-8 record as a starter.

Mayfield took the Cleveland Browns to the divisional round of the playoffs in the 2020 season. Over the last two years, he's been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league.

Trask is the more unknown option for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers took Trask out of Florida with a second-round pick in the 2021 draft. Because Brady virtually never left the field, Trask has only attempted nine regular-season passes in his NFL career.

The Buccaneers went 8-9 last season in Bowles' first year as Tampa Bay's head coach.