To say the least, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 season was intriguing. They finished with an 8-9 record but still made the playoffs because the NFC South was so bad. And then the Brady Bunch’s season was unfortunately cut short by a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. This unpredictability and turbulence have already continued over into the 2023 offseason, especially with Tom Brady’s (second) retirement. As such, the Buccaneers have two options now. They might strive to remain competitive, or they could choose to rebuild. Whichever course they choose, they’ll be one of the most exciting teams to watch in the coming months. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Buccaneers must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

The Buccaneers are currently over the salary cap by approximately $55 million. This means they will likely cut several players from the current roster and lose some key contributors to free agency. With this pressure to add impact players, the scouting department, led by GM Jason Licht, will need to explore their options during the offseason. One possibility is signing a developmental veteran with the potential to replace the GOAT. Maybe someone like Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield? They could also potentially bring back Blaine Gabbert, who already knows the personnel. Another option is to find a quarterback in the draft, especially if highly-regarded prospects like Anthony Richardson or Will Levis are available at the 19th selection. This would provide Tampa Bay with two highly-drafted quarterbacks to develop. Finally, the trade market could also be a consideration for the Buccaneers. That’s what we’ll look at today.

Let’s look at the two players whom the Buccaneers must trade for this offseason.

2. EDGE Cameron Jordan

The Buccaneers are in dire need of help on the defensive side of the ball. Still, keep in mind that they are a projected $55M over the salary cap. Again, this will lead to potential roster cuts and free agency losses. To address this issue, the Saints’ Cameron Jordan could be a valuable addition. With a $25.6 million cap hit in 2023, Jordan may become available due to New Orleans’ projected $63.6 million over the cap, forcing them into a rebuild. While a post-June 1 trade would still leave the Saints with $23.5 million in dead money, it would also save them $14.9 million.

A Super Bowl contender could certainly target the seven-time Pro Bowler, who has registered 5.5 sacks, 43 tackles, and 12 quarterback pressures this season. This is what the Rams did with Von Miller and the Chargers did with Khalil Mack in recent years. The Bucs won’t contend for the Super Bowl next season, but they could still go after Jordan. Before seeking a top QB prospect, Tampa Bay should prioritize the defense, and acquiring him would be a significant step toward improving it.

1. QB Justin Fields

Despite facing several obstacles, the Buccaneers have emerged as a potential landing spot for a new starting quarterback. Out of many potential options, one that has been very tantalizing is the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields. Take note that he has two seasons remaining on his rookie contract and could fit within Tampa Bay’s limited budget. Here’s the thing — Fields may become available if the Bears opt to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Buccaneers could potentially trade the No. 19 pick for Fields, although they would likely need to offer more. Fields, who had 2,243 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022, would be a valuable addition to the team. Remember that if the Bucs are unable to land an affordable signal-caller this offseason, they may have to rely on Kyle Trask or draft another quarterback. We’d rather see them go hard on Fields.