The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a solid start this season, in second place in the NFC South with a 3-3 record heading into Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. With the team playing well, the Buccaneers could be buyers at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

It was hard to know what to expect from the Bucs heading into this season. Tom Brady retired after last season, and the franchise signed Baker Mayfield in free agency to take over the starting quarterback job.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 draft but was very inconsistent during his time in Cleveland. Mayfield spent last season with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. He struggled in Carolina but had a good end to the season with the Rams.

The QB is playing well in his first year with the Buccaneers. Through six games, Mayfield has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,363 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. While Tampa Bay came up short on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, Mayfield has still been a productive quarterback.

The Bucs could be buyers at the trade deadline with Mayfield playing well. With that said, here are three early trade candidates for the Buccaneers ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

The ideal player to trade for at the deadline for Tampa Bay would be Derrick Henry. Henry is an elite running back who would be a great upgrade to their rushing attack. Rachaad White took over as the starting running back at the start of the season and is only averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Henry is one of the best running backs in football, and the Titans are exploring trade options. This season, Henry has 98 carries for 425 tards and three touchdowns. He also has 11 receptions for 117 yards. The 29-year-old is still a dominant running back and would make the Bucs offense elite, as they have a great passing game and are just missing a strong run game.

New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook

A more under-the-radar running back that the Bucs could target is Dalvin Cook. The New York Jets signed Cook this offseason, and he hasn't had the impact that was expected behind Breece Hall. Cook has rushed for 109 yards on 39 carries. He has nine receptions for 46 yards as well. While the 28-year-old hasn't played well for the Jets, he could be a veteran presence in the running back room.

White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are the main two backs for Tampa Bay and could benefit from an experienced back. Prior to this season, Cook was an elite RB for the Minnesota Vikings. He would be an upgrade over Vaughn and could split carries with White.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny is one last running back that the Bucs could target. Penny was signed by the Eagles this offseason but hasn't been in the RB rotation for them. In years prior, with the Seattle Seahawks, Penny has been a productive player.

Penny's issue has been staying healthy over the years. The price for Penny would likely be cheap, as he has only received three carries with the Eagles. Adding Penny to the Bucs running back room would give them depth and a veteran.

Tampa Bay is off to a solid start under the surprisingly good play of Mayfield. The Bucs should pursue a running back to pair with White at the deadline, as it could help their rushing attack improve drastically.