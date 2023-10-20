For years, NFL trade deadline day was just another day on the calendar. Rarely were players traded on or around the deadline, and that was especially the case with impact players.

That has changed recently, and trade deadline day is super active. More teams are willing to let go of players and acquire future capital in an effort to tank, while contenders are now more willing to go all in on a Super Bowl, even if it means mortgaging the future.

So when is the trade deadline during the 2023 season, and what can you come to expect from deadline day? We will answer all of your trade deadline questions in this article.

When is the NFL trade deadline?

While the NFL doesn't usually see as much action as the trade deadline in leagues like the NBA and MLB, there are still expected to be plenty of deals that come through and shake the league landscape. Last year, players like Bradley Chubb, Calvin Ridley and T.J. Hockenson were moved at the deadline. Stars like Christian McCaffrey and Roquan Smith were even moved before the deadline. While this year probably won't be as hectic, there will still be plenty of action to keep fans on the edges of their seats.

In 2023, the NFL trade deadline is on October 31st. Because of how fun the trade deadline can be, fans around the world are hoping the Halloween deadline is extra spooky. All trades must be made by 1:00 p.m. PT.

What teams might be selling, and who could be on the move?

Denver Broncos

The Broncos' first season under Sean Payton has not gone according to plan, nor has the overall experiment with Russell Wilson. The team is fully in on the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, and they might decide to tank the rest of the season. If so, Denver will look to acquire even more draft picks that can be turned into players to grow alongside the potential future franchise quarterback.

Garett Bolles, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton could all net a decent draft haul, and Josey Jewell, Kareem Jackson and Alex Singleton are other veterans who are likely not a part of Denver's long-term plans. Jeudy in specific was a trade target for many teams in the offseason.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals were trading away players long before the trade deadline. They moved on from a number of players via cuts and also traded Isaiah Simmons before the regular season. Budda Baker will be one of the hottest names at the deadline, but Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown are also starting caliber players that may be moved.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have one big name that has already been in trade rumors. Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs of all-time, but the 29-year-old is getting older and doesn't seem to have a ton left in the tank. Still, he can definitely bring something to the table for a running back needy team right now. The Titans are old and need to get younger, and this might start with trading away Henry.

Minnesota Vikings

Another team whose rebuild started before the season, the Minnesota Vikings moved on from a number of veterans in the offseason. They still expected to compete this year, but the team has fallen to 2-4, and Justin Jefferson is on injured reserve. It was already reported that the team won't be trading Kirk Cousins (who would have been the biggest name on the quarterback market) at the NFL trade deadline, but there are still plenty of players who the team can move on from. Harrison Smith and Danielle Hunter are the next veterans in line for the team to move on from.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers don't own their first-round pick this year because they traded up to draft Bryce Young No. 1 overall last season, so losing games does the team no good. However, there are so few weapons around the rookie quarterback that the team needs to prepare itself to bring in talent this offseason. If players like Brian Burns or Jeremy Chinn can net a good draft haul, the Panthers have to consider trading those players.

Chicago Bears

The Bears will have some big decisions to make this offseason. Justin Fields was supposed to be the quarterback of the future, but he has had an up-and-down season so far. His first three games were terrible, and it looked like the quarterback regressed. However, he then threw four touchdowns in back-to-back games. Chicago is going to have two chances at the No. 1 overall pick because they own Carolina's pick, and they will have to strongly consider drafting Caleb Williams.

Regardless, the Bears have plenty of players who won't be a part of the future and can help bring back draft compensation. This process started when Chase Claypool — a failed acquisition at last year's deadline — was traded to the Miami Dolphins. It can continue with the likes of Jaylon Johnson and Yannick Ngakoue, the latter of whom is a player who is used to being on the move and has the experience to come in and help a new team without needing much time to assimilate.

What teams might be buying, and who is a good fit?

Kansas City Chiefs

As long as Patrick Mahomes is in town, the Kansas City Chiefs will always be looking to add talent in-season. They already brought a familiar face back into town when they traded for Mecole Hardman, but the Chiefs' receiving unit is weaker than it has ever been with Mahomes, and bringing in another receiver could be smart. Jerry Jeudy is one name that comes to mind, although that means the Denver Broncos would have to be willing to trade within their own division. Jeudy's elite route running would be a scary combination with the league's best quarterback.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have looked unstoppable on offense, but their defense could still use some work. They have shown a willingness to improve on that side of the ball through the trade market. At last year's deadline, they acquired Bradley Chubb, and in the offseason, they traded for Jalen Ramsey. The cornerback is set to return from injury, which will give the defense a boost, but Miami's front office would be smart to look for more talent to bring in.

While they have lots of talent in the front seven, the Dolphins lack a true difference-maker and much depth. Chase Young would be a good fit to bolster their pass rush, and he is likely available for cheaper than his physical tools would suggest. Miami had previously been rumored to be in on the Jonathon Taylor sweepstakes, but Taylor now appears to have settled in with the Indianapolis Colts, and De'Von Achane has solved Miami's running back concerns (although he was recently placed on injured reserve).

Detroit Lions

The Lions had a busy offseason, signing free agents to improve their roster after a surprisingly solid 2022. It has seemingly worked, as Detroit sits atop the league at 5-1, but don't be surprised if the team gets aggressive at the trade deadline. The Lions has suffered a lot of injuries in the secondary, so adding another cornerback or safety could be smart. They have enough talent that will return from injury like C.J. Gardner-Johnson — that the team doesn't need to get too fancy, but a depth piece like Kareem Jackson could make sense. Jackson would bring leadership and experience to a young Detroit roster.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles don't have many weaknesses, but Howie Roseman is one of the best executives in the league, and he always seems to fleece teams in trades. So perhaps Roseman will once again get active on the trade market.

The secondary is the Philadelphia's weakest position, and the Cardinals seemed destined to move on from Budda Baker. The Cardinals moved on from a bunch of players for late-round picks in the offseason, so it is possible that Roseman could get Baker for a discount. Adding another receiver was another possibility for the Eagles through trade, but the team already took care of that problem when they signed Julio Jones.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are another one of the elite teams in the NFL, and Super Bowl contenders should always be looking to get better. Like the Eagles, the team doesn't have any glaring weaknesses, so San Francisco can perhaps pursue the best players available regardless of position. This is a similar approach to what they did at last year's NFL trade deadline by acquiring McCaffrey.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have underperformed for years, so adding another piece to get them over the hump makes sense after their 2-3 start. Los Angeles has surrounded Justin Herbert with tons of weapons, but it hasn't worked out quite how the team had planned.

Mike Williams is out for the year, Quentin Johnston has struggled as a rookie and Gerald Everett has never lived up to his potential. Another pass-catcher to help Herbert or a running back to replace Austin Ekeler (who doesn't seem to be in the Chargers long-term plans) would make sense. James Conner is one running back who could serve as the lead back in the future, but also work in tandem with Ekeler for the rest of the season. He is currently on injured reserve, so the plan would be for Conner to help the team down the late stretch after returning from injury. His injury means he could likely be had for cheap.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have suffered devastating injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Matt Milano is out for the year, and it has created a hole at linebacker. The Bills should take advantage of a potential Broncos fire sale and pursue Josey Jewell. Buffalo needs to win sooner rather than later, so should do whatever it takes to remain contenders this season.

Los Angeles Rams

At 3-3 and after trading away Ramsey for draft compensation in the offseason, the Rams don't seem like typical buyers. However, you can never count out Los Angeles general manager Les Snead from making some noise in the trade market.

Snead's “f**k them picks” philosophy has made him one of the most well-known general managers in football. Historically, he has traded away picks in order to bring in big-name players. Because they have had so few picks in recent seasons, it might not be the smartest thing for the Rams to trade away even more draft capital. However, Los Angeles' offense has had a bounce-back season, and the team has a tradable first-round pick for the first time since 2016. You can't count Snead out from trading it, and the team could use a boost on the defensive side of the football.

The Rams didn't get out to a great start last season, but they still offered a massive package to the Panthers for Brian Burns. Burns' going rate might be cheaper this year, so perhaps the Rams will make another phone call to Carolina at the NFL trade deadline.