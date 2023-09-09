The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their 2023/2024 season with a trip to the Minnesota Vikings! Below we will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Buccaneers-Vikings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

he Buccaneers will have a new quarterback at the helm, and a new lead running back. Baker Mayfield will be under center to start the season, and he won that job over Kyle Trask. Rachaad White will get a chance to showcase his skillset as the lead back for Tampa Bay with Leonard Fournette no longer with the team. Tampa Bay's defense remains largely the same as they take the field in week one of this season.

The Vikings lost Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook in the off-season. However, Minnesota has very suitable replacements in Jordan Addison (via the draft), and they still have Alexander Mattison. Kirk Cousins will lead the offense, and he should not have any shortage of confidence. The NFC North is wide-open, and the Vikings have a great chance to make it back to the playoffs.

Here are the Buccaneers-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Vikings Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 46 (-110)

Under: 46 (-110)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Vikings Week 1

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay enters this year with a lot of question marks. They need Baker Mayfield to have a good season, Rachaad White was not great for them last season, and there are big shoes to fill all over. However, the defense is what we should focus on. The Buccaneers were a top-10 defense in the 2022/2023 season, and that will not change this year. Lavonte David still leads the linebackers, Antoine Winfield is still at safety, and they should be just as solid this season. The pressure is on the defense, so they will need to show out. If they can hold the Vikings to under 20 points, the Buccaneers will cover the spread.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota is very comfortable with their replacements in Mattison and Addison. The Bucs were one of the better teams against the pass last season, but they did struggle a few times with the run game. Mattison ran for 283 yards, and five touchdowns as he backed up Dalvin Cook. Those numbers should only increase. Mattison will be relied on to carry the run game, and I think he can do it. He should run for 75+ yards in this week one game, and maybe get in the endzone. If he can do that, the Vikings will cover the spread.

As mentioned, the Buccaneers have a shaky offense. Baker Mayfield may not be trusted to be a good quarterback in the NFL, and Rachaad White still has to prove himself. Minnesota should be able to hold the Buccaneers offense down in this game, and keep their scoring to a minimum.

Final Buccaneers-Vikings Prediction & Pick

I am not sure if I can trust Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offense in this game. Mayfield has not totally proved himself in the NFL, but he does have a good game here and there. However, Cousins and the Vikings seem to be a little more consistent. I did not even mention T.J. Hockenson or Justin Jefferson during this post, either. I will take the Vikings to cover the spread.

Final Buccaneers-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Vikings -5.5 (-110), Under 46 (-110)