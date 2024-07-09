The Milwaukee Bucks do not have many avenues to improve their roster. They are currently in the second apron, which heavily restricts their ability to add to their team. Milwaukee realistically can only get better through minimum contracts and draft picks. They already signed a couple of players on the minimum in Delon Wright and Taurean Prince. The Bucks could use their last open roster spot on another free agent minimum signing who could come in the form of Gordon Hayward, Justin Holiday, or Chuma Okeke.

Gordon Hayward

It's hard to fault Gordon Hayward for how his career has transpired. He simply hasn't been able to stay healthy. Ever since he suffered that gruesome and devastating leg injury in the 2017-18 season opener, Hayward has played more than 52 games in a season just once. That was back in the 2018-19 season with the Boston Celtics.

Hayward has solid stretches of play when he has been on the court, but those have been few in far between. They especially looked like a distant memory after his brief stint with Oklahoma City last season. The Thunder acquired Hayward to be a veteran presence for their playoff push. Instead, he looked like a shell of himself, and the injuries really caught up to him.

Hayward averaged just 5.3 points per game with Oklahoma playing roughly 17 minutes a night. Shooting wasn't a problem for him. Hayward shot 45.3% from the field and 51.7% from three as a member of the Thunder. But he didn't look to score much at all and had trouble creating offense for himself. Hayward only averaged four shots per game.

The Thunder badly could've used Hayward in their playoff defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. Josh Giddey was played off the floor and players like Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins were dared to shoot. He wound up playing only 15 minutes through the entirety of that series.

Hayward's days of being a starter in the NBA are likely over, but he can help a team in some capacity. Though he couldn't find his footing in Oklahoma City, a situation like Milwaukee could be better for him. They need depth any way they can get it, especially for Khris Middleton. Hayward can provide that. He'd be a great get on the minimum.

Justin Holiday

The Bucks had a lot of success the last time they brought in a player from the Holiday family. Granted, Justin Holiday is not Jrue Holiday, but he is still a handy player to have around. He fits the outline of a three-and-d wing that is sought after by every team in the league. He shot 40.4% from three with the Nuggets last season and converts at a 36.5% clip from distance for his career.

Holiday has never been known as a stopper during his career and that especially will be the case as he embarks on his age-36 season. But he is serviceable on that end. To get that along with his ability to stretch the floor on a minimum is good business for any team. That would especially be the case for a Bucks roster that doesn't have many wings they can rely upon for significant minutes.

Chuma Okeke

Both Holiday and Hayward are in their mid-30s. This Bucks team was already one of the oldest in the league last year and could badly stand to add some youth to their roster this season. One young player who could possibly be available for them on the minimum is former Orlando Magic wing Chuma Okeke.

Okeke seems to be out of the Magic's plans going forward. They did not send a qualifying offer in his direction, meaning he is now an unrestricted free agent. Orlando also signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the offseason and drafted Colorado's Tristan da Silva during the 2024 NBA Draft.

Okeke has some defensive versatility, but his lack of a consistent jumper from three hasn't allowed him to earn a role in the NBA. He hasn't been able to carry the jumper he showed during his college days at Auburn. Okeke shot 38.9% from three in college, but only 31.8% in four years as a pro.

Okeke's defense should allow him to latch onto a team somewhere. Milwaukee would be wise to take the shot on him. They can cover for his lack of a jumper with Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis' ability to stretch the floor. Okeke can help the Bucks and is well worth a flier as a free agent.