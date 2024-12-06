Before a 119-104 home loss on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the Milwaukee Bucks were rolling on a seven-game win streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA lately, and they recently clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup. Ahead of what will be their toughest challenge of the season against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, both Antetokounmpo and star wing Khris Middleton find themselves on the injury report.

Not only does Friday mark Giannis' 30th birthday, but it is also a celebration for the Bucks because Middleton will make his season debut. Although both players are still listed as probable to play on the injury report Antetokounmpo and Middleton will be on the court for the Bucks barring an unforeseen setback.

Antetokounmpo has been dealing with right patella tendinopathy for weeks, but he has played in 19 of the team's 21 games this season. Middleton has been a different story for Milwaukee, as he has yet to play this year.

After undergoing offseason surgery on both of his ankles, Middleton was expected to resume on-court activities during training camp and be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season. That never occurred, as soreness and pain continued to limit what the three-time All-Star could do. It wasn't until after the first month of the season that Middleton finally got on the practice court with his team before being cleared to practice in 5-on-5 situations.

While it is not official until Middleton is listed as available on the injury report, the Bucks released a video on social media Friday afternoon to welcome the star forward back.

“Uh oh. That walk right there? You know he's ready,” Antetokounmpo said in the video tribute the team released which ends by saying “Khash Money is back!”

This could not be a better time for Middleton to return to the court for Milwaukee. Currently 11-10 on the season, the Bucks are finally over .500 since winning their first game against the Philadelphia 76ers. A potential win on the road against the Celtics could go a long way in continuing to build the Bucks' confidence, especially ahead of their NBA Cup quarterfinal game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

The Bucks will provide firmer injury updates for Antetokounmpo and Middleton ahead of Friday night's game, but both stars will be on the court next to Damian Lillard in Boston.