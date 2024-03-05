Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley used to be rivals on the court. Now, they are working together with eyes on a common goal — to win an NBA title for the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard was effusive of Beverley when he recently spoke about his teammate amid Milwaukee's scorching stretch.
“There's a lot of guys in our league that if they had that, we would probably see a lot better from them,” the Bucks sweet-shooting guard told reporters. “His edge. He's an instigator. He's talking. He believes in what he brings to a team.”
"There's a lot of guys in our league that if they had that, we would probably see a lot better from them… His edge. He's an instigator. He's talking. He believes in what he brings to a team."
Damian Lillard on Patrick Beverley 💯
(via @LilySZhao)pic.twitter.com/MhPyUe6WMI
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 5, 2024
Milwaukee is teeming with talent, and Beverley is proving to be a great complementary piece alongside Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks have been on a roll since emerging out of the NBA All-Star break. Lillard and company have won all of their last six games, including a 113-106 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at home last Monday even though the Bucks missed the services of Antetokounmpo.
Lillard took care of business to lead the Bucks in that contest, dropping 41 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field, while Beverley also had a productive outing, stuffing the stat sheets with 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and four steals, while also hitting three 3-pointers and providing an in-your-face brand of defense that helped rattle his former team.
Lillard has seemingly recovered from his shooting slump from deep toward the end of the first half of the season. Since the break, the Bucks spitfire has averaged 23.7 points while knocking down 40 percent of his attempts from behind the arc.