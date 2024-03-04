The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Clippers are coming off a tough matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night, so they could be tired heading into this one. Los Angeles does have a hold on the fourth-place spot in the Western Conference, though. On the season, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have combined for 46.1 points per game, 11.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 3.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. James Harden has turned out to be a solid acquisition for them as he is averaging 17.6 points and 8.3 assists per game. Unfortunately, Russell Westbrook fractured his hand, so he will be out indefinitely.
The Bucks have won five straight games, and they are now tied for second place in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee is one of the top scoring teams in the NBA. This is because of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. They combine to average 55.0 points per game, 15.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. They are the only two players on the Bucks averaging over 15.0 points per game individually, though. The only injury the Bucks are dealing with are Khris Middleton. He will be questionable for this game.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Bucks Odds
Los Angeles Clippers: +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +144
Milwaukee Bucks: -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -172
Over: 229 (-110)
Under: 229 (-110)
How to Watch Clippers vs. Bucks
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Los Angeles is the 10th-best defensive team in the NBA. They give up just 112.9 points per game, and that needs to continue in this game. The Clippers allow the 10th-lowest field goal percentage, ninth-lowest three-point percentage, and they do a fantastic job staying out of foul trouble. The Bucks are a solid offensive team, so as long as the Clippers keep playing good defense, they will cover the spread.
Staying out of foul trouble is very important in this game. Obviously, the Clippers do not want their players to be in foul trouble, but that is not the only reason. Giannis is the only player in the NBA to average double-digit free throw attempts this season. The Clippers need to make sure he does not get to the line that often in this one. If they can do that, there is a good chance they cover this spread.
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
As mentioned, the Clippers play good defense. However, it is very hard to contain the Bucks. They are second in the NBA in points per game with 121.5. They are constantly putting up points, and it makes it very hard to beat them. When the Bucks score just 115 points this season, they are 34-7. Milwaukee should be able to get to this mark, and that would help them beat the Clippers at home.
Final Clippers-Bucks Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game. It is a top offense against a top defense, so it will come down which one prevails. However, I like the Bucks to cover this spread. It is a home game, and the Clippers are playing their second game of a back-to-back. I like the Bucks.
Final Clippers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Bucks ML (-172), Under 229 (-110)