Bucks coach Adrian Griffin spoke about the unfortunate UNLV shooting incident ahead of their In-Season Tournament matchup against the Pacers.

In the heat of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin made sure to send his condolences to those who died in the tragic shooting incident at the UNLV campus, per Tim Bontempts of ESPN.

“Bucks coach Adrian Griffin starts his press conference ahead of today’s semifinal against the Pacers expressing condolences on behalf of the entire Bucks organization to the three victims of yesterday’s shooting on UNLV’s campus. ‘This stuff shouldn’t happen.'” Bontempts tweeted on Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also offered his condolences and also condemned the lack of change in the gun laws in the United States.

Three people reportedly died in the tragic incident that happened near UNLV's Beam Hall just before noon Pacific Time on Wednesday. According to BBC, none of the victims were students. Additionally, the suspect, who was “described as a white former college professor in his 60s,” reportedly died in a shootout with two police officers.

Bucks In-Season Tournament

As unfortunate as the incident is, Griffin and the Bucks are in Las Vegas for the NBA In-Season tournament, which will happen at the T-Mobile Arena. Milwaukee will take on the Indiana Pacers in the East semifinals, while the West will feature James and the Lakers going up against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bucks enter Las Vegas as the odds-on favorite among the four remaining teams to win the inaugural NBA Cup. Meanwhile, Bucks star Damian Lillard is also the favorite to take home the In-Season Tournament MVP.