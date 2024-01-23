The Milwaukee coach lasted 43 games before being shown the door.

After replacing Mike Budenholzer on the sideline for the Milwaukee Bucks this past offseason, the Bucks have fired head coach Adrian Griffin just 43 games into the season.

NBA fans are in shock at the timing and suddenness of the move.

Former NFL great Dez Bryant doesn't understand the move – “What’s the back story? This don’t make sense”

Complex Sports referred to the fact that the Bucks are 17 games over .500.

Adrian Griffin getting fired after leading the Bucks to the second best record in the NBA this season pic.twitter.com/qK5nTLXBvl — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 23, 2024

Hoops was equally shocked, pointing out where the Bucks currently stand among the NBA landscape – “Bucks under Adrian Griffin: — 30-13 record — 2nd in East — 1st in Offense — 2nd in PPG — 5th in 3PM — 3rd in FG% And they fired him”

Jim Irizarry is wondering what everyone else is – “Okay, there's GOT to be something more than “Giannis didn't like him” to this. The Bucks are 30-13. What did he say or do?”

Eric Penkala brings up an issue from before the start of the season – “Terry Stotts resigned from his staff right before the season started. Now I wonder if he knew something was up…”

Joey Finley seems to be in disbelief over the Bucks' coaching change – “I’m sorry?”

Assistant coach Joe Prunty is expected to take over the interim head coach role, but long-time head coach Doc Rivers has emerged as a serious candidate to replace Griffin based on multiple reports.

In the preseason, Griffin and Bucks assistant coach Terry Stotts reportedly had a tense exchange in front of the players that led to Stotts' resignation shortly after, despite missing out on the opportunity to once again work with Damian Lillard. Stotts was Lillard's head coach in Portland for nearly a decade.

The Bucks currently find themselves 30-13 on the season, just 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA.